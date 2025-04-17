First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $797,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 37.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of RTX by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 115,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $129.19 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75. The company has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.