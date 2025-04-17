First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Increases Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,673 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial accounts for 3.7% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 815.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.52 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

