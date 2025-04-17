Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Position Decreased by Linonia Partnership LP

Linonia Partnership LP trimmed its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,000 shares during the period. Shake Shack accounts for approximately 1.2% of Linonia Partnership LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Linonia Partnership LP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $22,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in Shake Shack by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 47,906 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK opened at $80.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.91. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $139.89.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $145.00 price target on Shake Shack and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

