Raymond James Downgrades Coty (NYSE:COTY) to Market Perform

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Finviz reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.

Coty Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Coty has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,300,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,912,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 1,811,638 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

