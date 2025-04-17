Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires 5,637 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 434,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 50,683 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 81,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

