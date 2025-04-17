MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Redburn Atlantic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.78.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,124,258.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at $55,379,548.84. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,015 shares of company stock valued at $13,208,285 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $189,584,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $110,356,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $90,478,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $76,129,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,519,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
