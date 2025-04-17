Progressive’s (PGR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $288.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.29.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $275.82 on Thursday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $2,681,299.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at $115,255,231.44. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $14,844,282. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 39,285.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,303 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

