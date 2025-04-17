Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

