Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Synovus Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Synovus Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 51.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on SNV
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synovus Financial
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- United Airlines Is in Reversal—If the Economy Doesn’t Stall
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Morgan Stanley: 3 Financial Stocks That Will Thrive in Volatility
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Spotify Stock Climbs as Its Growth Strategy Diversifies
Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.