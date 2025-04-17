Avenir Corp Acquires 9,510 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Enovix were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 220,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,131 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enovix by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVX. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares in the company, valued at $19,123,564.35. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENVX stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

