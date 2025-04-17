Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $882,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 170.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $21,519,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $2,924,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,054.96. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total transaction of $2,621,121.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,733 shares in the company, valued at $37,989,702.47. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,868 shares of company stock worth $29,474,420. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $326.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.36 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.28.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.