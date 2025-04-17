Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,179 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,591,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,376,000 after buying an additional 1,462,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,223 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,593,000 after acquiring an additional 679,856 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,763,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.9 %

IR stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

