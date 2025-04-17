Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires 5,742 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,959,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 857,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after buying an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

