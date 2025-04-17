Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

