Arrow Capital Pty Ltd Takes $2.80 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arrow Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. D.R. Horton makes up 2.6% of Arrow Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

