Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.55. 18,789,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 40,247,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

