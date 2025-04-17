Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,198 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.35 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

