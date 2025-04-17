CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304,615 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in CRH were worth $239,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CRH by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in CRH by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

CRH Stock Down 0.9 %

CRH stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

