Farringdon Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,822,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $57,766,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after buying an additional 1,095,073 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $48,606,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in FOX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,706,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,010,000 after buying an additional 759,874 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of FOX opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

