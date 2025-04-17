7,675 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Farringdon Capital Ltd.

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 822,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,635,000 after acquiring an additional 98,448 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 191.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 11,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TROW opened at $85.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.71. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

