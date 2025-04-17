Avenir Corp Cuts Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Avenir Corp lessened its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,736,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,282 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions makes up 2.1% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $20,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 397,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 101,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 85,725 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,950 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.72 and a beta of 0.77. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $236,310.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,493.40. The trade was a 50.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.