Farringdon Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Clearway Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Farringdon Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Clearway Energy stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Further Reading

