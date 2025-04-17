Farringdon Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,284,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,778,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,255,000 after acquiring an additional 134,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. This trade represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

