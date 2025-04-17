Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 336,802 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 336,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,844,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

