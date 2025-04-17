Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC – Free Report) by 4,696.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595,896 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF worth $27,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOC. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new position in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SHOC opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest semiconductor companies in the US equity market. SHOC was launched on Oct 6, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

