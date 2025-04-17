Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.