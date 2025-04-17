B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Up 1.2 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

