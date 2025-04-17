MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 6,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 312,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 77,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

