PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 32.76%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of PNRG opened at $172.25 on Thursday. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52 week low of $98.55 and a 52 week high of $243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $295.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrimeEnergy Resources

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $236,997.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,168,677.66. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De purchased 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.29 per share, for a total transaction of $198,609.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 236,913 shares in the company, valued at $46,266,739.77. This trade represents a 0.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,387,666. 61.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

