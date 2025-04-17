Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Decreases By 61.4%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDSI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,025,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SDSI opened at $50.85 on Thursday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

