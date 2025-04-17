Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at DA Davidson

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Shares of PCOR opened at $59.86 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $995,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 161,368 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,634.56. The trade was a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,588,356. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,982 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,759. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after buying an additional 2,670,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,118,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $131,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,747,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

