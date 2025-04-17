Barclays Cuts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $17,480. The trade was a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,188 shares in the company, valued at $13,588,356. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,982 shares of company stock worth $5,069,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,768,000 after purchasing an additional 211,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 49.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,967,000 after buying an additional 168,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.