Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Price Target to GBX 34

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 471.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Deltic Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DELT opened at GBX 5.95 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.03. Deltic Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 40 ($0.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

An emerging UK focused E&P company

