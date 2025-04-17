Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.80) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s current price.
ANTO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.77) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,125 ($28.13) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,174.38 ($28.78).
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
