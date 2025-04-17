Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.80) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s current price.

ANTO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.77) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,125 ($28.13) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,174.38 ($28.78).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,540.50 ($20.39) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,278 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,425 ($32.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,725.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,739.59.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

