JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.16. 1,951,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,135,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.93.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Goldman Sachs Just Revealed What’s Next for Markets
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.