Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $332.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.45. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $358.00 to $349.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

