Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Stock Price

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $144,615.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,139,034.48. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,772,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,628,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 231,407 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,633,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after buying an additional 130,263 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

