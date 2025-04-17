Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Increased to Hold at Cfra Research

Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.6 %

RL stock opened at $202.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,320,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

