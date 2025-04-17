Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (NASDAQ:RUNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUNN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period.

Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

About Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF

The Running Oak Efficient Growth ETF (RUNN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in large- and mid-cap US stocks through a value and growth approach with a focus on downside volatility management. RUNN was launched on Jun 7, 2023 and is managed by ROC.

