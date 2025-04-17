Farringdon Capital Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Zillow Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Farringdon Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Zillow Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 188,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,167.54. The trade was a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.05.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

