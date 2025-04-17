Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires 794,967 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7,808.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,967 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

