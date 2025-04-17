Demars Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,112,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,309,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 248,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.47. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

