Advisory Research Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 580.5% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3836 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.