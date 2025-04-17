Global Endowment Management LP Cuts Stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Alight were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Alight by 65.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alight by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 22,092 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,004.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,004.68. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,092 shares of company stock worth $807,755. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ALIT opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.97. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

