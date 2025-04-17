Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $227.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion and a PE ratio of 1,032.18. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73.

FLUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $323.00 price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

