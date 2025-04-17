Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,367 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 171,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $25.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.