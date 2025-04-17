Advisory Research Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $216.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.04. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $312.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

