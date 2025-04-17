Advisory Research Inc. Sells 8,088 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,442,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,185.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,363,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,520,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,829,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,121.12. The trade was a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

