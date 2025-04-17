17,032 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Purchased by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,072,017.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,104.96. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UCB opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCB. Raymond James upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

