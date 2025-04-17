Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 206,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 437,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

