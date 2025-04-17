Fourthstone LLC Trims Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fourthstone LLC cut its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,300 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 742.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,228.93. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

